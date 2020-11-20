Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
UN envoy to Iraq calls for Sinjar agreement to be implemented
2020/11/20 | 12:28 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
(Photo: UNAMI)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq