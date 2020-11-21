2020/11/21 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The British Institute for the Study of Iraq (BISI) and the Friends of Basrah Museum (FOBM) have announced that they are to merge.
This follows the successful culmination of a decade-long project, championed by FOBM, to open a new museum in Basra to celebrate and conserve the heritage of southern Iraq.
Under […]
The British Institute for the Study of Iraq (BISI) and the Friends of Basrah Museum (FOBM) have announced that they are to merge.
This follows the successful culmination of a decade-long project, championed by FOBM, to open a new museum in Basra to celebrate and conserve the heritage of southern Iraq.
Under […]
read more BISI and Friends of Basrah Museum to Merge first appeared on Iraq Business News.