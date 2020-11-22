2020/11/22 | 05:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has fallen one place in this year's Legatum Institute Prosperity Index, ranking in 137th place out of the 167 countries measured.The Index consists of 12 pillars of prosperity, built upon 66 actionable policy areas (elements), and is underpinned by 294 indicators.Denmark, Norway and Switzerland took the top three positions.[…]

read more Iraq Falls in Prosperity Index first appeared on Iraq Business News.