Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Kurdish artist Zehra Doğan wins award named after prominent Italian artist
2020/11/23 | 00:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Kurdish artist Zehra Doğan on Thursday won the newly created Carol Rama Award for work (Photo: Stockholm CF)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq