Kurdish artist Zehra Doğan wins award named after prominent Italian artist


Kurdish artist Zehra Doğan wins award named after prominent Italian artist
2020/11/23 | 00:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Kurdish artist Zehra Doğan on Thursday won the newly created Carol Rama Award for work (Photo: Stockholm CF)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links