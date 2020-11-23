Successful IBBC Conference in Dubai

2020/11/23 | 15:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC's 5th Annual Iraq Conference in Dubai - Opportunity in Adversity The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) was much praised at its conference on Thursday for pioneering in COVID-19 times by bringing together senior officials from Iraq, the UAE and the UK, prominent international and Iraqi businessmen, bankers and professional advisers as speakers and over […]

