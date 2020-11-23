Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
PM Barzani: Kurdistan Region encourages foreign investment and is working with US government and US Chamber of Commerce
2020/11/23 | 22:08 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Kurdistan regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during the conference, Nov.
23, 2020.
(Photo: KRG)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq