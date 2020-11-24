Chinese Firm Wins $210m Construction Contract in Erbil


2020/11/24 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) has announced that it been awarded the contract to build the Harir cement plant in Erbil.

According to a stock exchange filing, the contract is valued at approximately $210 million, and the project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

(Source: CMEC)

