Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for Oct

2020/11/25 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for October of 89,153,932 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.876 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 2.613 million bpd exported in September.These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 86,023,204 barrels, while […]

