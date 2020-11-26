Experts discuss fate of the Iraqi Dinar

2020/11/26 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At a webinar hosted by the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) yesterday, a team of experts presented and discussed their insights on the Iraqi government's recent White Paper, and on the challenges and opportunities facing the country.On the subject of the Iraqi currency, Frank Gunter, Professor of Economics at Lehigh University, […]

