HRW: Scrap Bill to Restrict Free Speech

2020/11/27 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi lawmakers are considering a draft law on information technology crimes that could be used to stifle free expression, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said this week.It says the bill includes vague provisions that will allow Iraqi authorities to harshly punish expression they decide constitutes a threat to governmental, social, or religious interests.More here.[…]

