Iraqi Woman Sets Record, Calls Attention To Iraqi Children

2020/11/27 | 04:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mais Abousy Sets Record as First Woman to Do Indoor Iron Distance Race, Calls Attention To Iraqi Children Iraqi-American lawyer, Mais Abousy, set a record on Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the first known woman in the world to complete an indoor Iron Distance Race, using the feat to raise awareness of Iraq's orphans and […]

