Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated outside Tehran, apparently by Israel
2020/11/28 | 08:24 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The scene of the assassination of outside Tehran of a major figure in Iran’s nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Nov.
27, 2020.
(Photo: AFP)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq