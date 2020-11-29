PMU repels ISIL attack on Kirkuk: report

2020/11/29 | 12:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to Almasalah, ISIL terrorists' push for gaining control of a region in the south of Kirkuk has been blocked by Iraq's PMU. The Iraqi forces have also incurred extensive damages on ISIL attacking lines.

This is while the force along with the Army had launched an anti-ISIL operation in al-Anbar province last week.

In a series of operations in recent months, Iraq's Army and PMU have tried to block the ISIL's efforts to revive their terrorist activities across Iraq.

