Rocket targets oil refinery in Iraq’s Salahuddin province; ISIS claims responsibility


Rocket targets oil refinery in Iraq’s Salahuddin province; ISIS claims responsibility
2020/11/29 | 23:38 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An oil refinery is seen in the city of Baiji, home to Iraq's largest oil refinery, Monday, Oct.

6, 2003.

(Photo: AP/Ivan Sekretarev)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links