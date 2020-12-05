Mooner App PTE Ltd Has Appointed GLOBAL ALLIANCES PUNE, INDIA As Their OFFICIAL SOLE TOKEN Distributor Partner

2020/12/05 | 22:24 - Source: Iraq News

GLOBAL ALLIANCES PUNE has partnered for distribution of 40 MILLION MNR tokens during the allocation period

The first step towards your dream”

— K.



Prashant CMD, Global Alliances.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About GLOBAL ALLIANCESGlobal Alliances undertakes promotional activities & sole selling rights of various projects from different sectors.



We attract, impress & convert more leads online & get result with thrive.



Our team has been active in marketing sector for more than 20 years which facilitates us to choose profitable projects for our esteemed clients.



For more information, please Visit Global Alliances Website.“The first step towards your dream” – K.



Prashant CMD, Global Alliances.About MOONER LLPMooner App Pte Ltd, is a technology company headquartered and founded in Singapore.



The company’s philosophy is to enable everyone with an equal and fair wealth distribution model.



It sets itself apart by ensuring that rewards are fairly distributed to its staff, service providers and users.



Mooner’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting organisation that enables.



For more information, please visit MOONER LLP Website.“Digital Currency enables Mooner to ensure even a fraction of a cent is not short changed, for all our hardworking service providers.” – Sithu Chrishen CEO, Mooner App Pte Ltd.About MOONER TokenMooner coin is a BEP20 Token on Binance Smart Chain.



MNR Token is the utility token to be used for all transactions on the Mooner Service Booking Application.GLOBAL ALLIANCES3rd floor, 692A, Market Yard,Near Utsav Hotel,Above TJSB Bank,Pune - 411 037

Hitesh SapreGLOBAL ALLIANCES+91 78759 91971email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Mooner Token Allocation Event December 2020

You just read:

News Provided By

December 05, 2020, 14:14 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?