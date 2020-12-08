Iraqi forces arrest ISIL element in Kirkuk province

2020/12/08 | 02:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In a statement on Monday, The Iraqi Intelligence Service announced that its forces have arrested the intelligence chief of the ISIL terrorist group in the Northern Province of Kirkuk.

Iraqi forces identified and captured an ISIL intelligence operative in the Riyadh district, the statement added.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.



They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

FA/IRN 84138651