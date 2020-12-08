Iraqi MP says Govt to Devalue Dinar

2020/12/08 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A member of Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee has reportedly confirmed the government's intention to devalue the Iraqi dinar.
MP Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency: "I think that there is a government tendency to create an atmosphere for raising the dollar exchange rate more than it was in previous budgets ...
