Iraqi MP says Govt to Devalue Dinar

2020/12/08 | 21:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A member of Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee has reportedly confirmed the government's intention to devalue the Iraqi dinar.MP Jamal Kocher told Shafaq News Agency: "I think that there is a government tendency to create an atmosphere for raising the dollar exchange rate more than it was in previous budgets ...The […]

