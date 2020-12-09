Best Cure Foundation (BCF) & TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies Launch their Global Healthcare Delivery starting in 2021

2020/12/09 | 15:40 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Healthcare is a 15 trillion USD annual economy.



This is the single largest economic activity growing at 10% or more annually, with the increasing population, cost and complexity of new/old diseases.“Health is wealth, a healthy person has many, many wishes, but a sick person has only one wish, to get healthy“, says Mr.



Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies & Best Cure Foundation (BCF).



Additionally, the economic health of every community, village, town, city, state/province and country depends on the health of its citizens, as evidenced by the calamity of the global pandemic COVID-19, over the last 14 months — causing a loss of 20–40% of global output/jobs/income, more than 1.3 million lives, with 45 million or more infected with the disease.When Mr.



Suthanthiran meets with health ministers, secretaries, directors or prime ministers/presidents in many countries, he says to them that, “Every government spends money for healthcare of their citizens, however, they most often do not spend wisely.



The funds are wasted, due to corrupt and subjective practices, inefficiency, and a total lack of programs for prevention, early detection and effective treatment for total cure.”Best Cure Foundation was founded in 2007 and TeamBest Global Companies have a one hundred plus years of history of innovation and pioneering in healthcare.



Together, BCF and TBG are launching the Global Healthcare Delivery System to provide purified drinking water, affordable and accessible sewer systems to every corner of the world, as well as establishing a “Hub & Spoke” model of healthcare delivery system, linked to express & mobile clinics with general and multi-specialty medical centers, connected to 2–6 star apartments/hotels.Mr.



Suthanthiran’s goal is to reduce the death and sufferings from cancer, cardiac, diabetes, obesity, and infectious/other diseases by 50% or more, by promoting BCF’s Total Health approach of Prevention, Early Detection & Effective Treatment for Total Cure.



BCF’s Proactive Healthcare System is based on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost, for significantly superior outcomes, at lower cost, than the current system of expensive private and public healthcare systems around the world.Best Cure Foundation will operate Best Cure Health System (BCHS) and Best Cure Insurance (BCI) as nonprofit entities.



TBG Companies, publicly traded, will manufacture all technologies, products, devices and drugs and will provide to BCHS at cost plus 20%.



Best Medical Real Estate Investment Trust, will own and maintain all infrastructures, leased to BCF, as a publicly traded REIT company.



In addition, Best Medical Capital, publicly traded company, will lease all technologies, maintain and service for the BCHS/BCF.



Best Cure Research, a nonprofit entity, will conduct all clinical trials, own IP and license them to TBG and BCHS/BCF, while funding all the costs associated with this.Fellow Citizens and Leaders of the World, please join Mr.



Suthanthiran in this unique, affordable and cost-effective Global Healthcare Delivery System to reduce the death and sufferings worldwide, in every community/country.

