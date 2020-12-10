2020/12/10 | 18:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Airways has announced that it is resuming its regular service between London Gatwick and the Iraqi airports of Baghdad, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.The first flights will operate on 19th December from Baghdad and Erbil.More details from IKB Travel.

read more Direct Flights Resume between London and Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.