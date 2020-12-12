Edneil Bonet highlights successful PETA case against OHSU in response to animal experimentation

2020/12/13 | 11:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Florida Resident Edneil Bonet shares details of PETA's latest victory against Oregon Health & Science University over wicked experiments carried out on animals.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant victory for the world's largest animal rights organization, PETA succeeded in suing Oregon Health & Science University and won.



Touted by the organization to be both incompetent and outright cruel, PETA discovered incidents of animal neglect, abuse, and more at OHSU dating back a number of years.



With OHSU found to be in violation of the Animal Welfare Act, Edneil Bonet, a Transit specialist, takes a closer look at the case against the health and research university in relation to cruel animal experimentation."In response to unspeakable cruelty uncovered by PETA at Oregon Health & Science University, and in a significant victory for the animal rights organization, the Multnomah County Circuit Court has now ruled that OHSU must turn over dozens of videos of cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments carried out on animals," reveals Edneil Bonet.Largely centered around animal cruelty, abuse, and neglect at the OHSU-operated Oregon National Primate Research Center, PETA filed a lawsuit against the university after it denied the animal rights organization's open-records request for access to video footage, according to Edneil Bonet "Until now, it was hard to imagine the full extent of the unspeakable cruelty monkeys must have endured at OHSU and the Oregon National Primate Research Center," he suggests, "as they tried desperately to bury evidence of their wicked experiments."Footage from the OHSU-operated Oregon National Primate Research Center is believed to show experiments involving impregnating macaque monkeys before separating them from their offspring and trying deliberately to frighten them.



Other experiments conducted at the facility are said to include addicting monkeys to nicotine and alcohol, as well as force-feeding the animals junk food and lard."OHSU fought tooth and nail to prevent the release of these videos, yet the university has now lost, and the public has won," says Edneil Bonet speaking from his residence in Miami, Florida.

