Iraq reports 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 574,634 in total

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Dec.13 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 574,634.

It is the lowest daily increase in Iraq since mid-June, as the ministry recorded single-day cases between 2,000 and 5,000 during the period.

The new cases included 242 in the capital Baghdad, 238 in Kirkuk, 109 in Nineveh, and 65 in Duhok, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 14 new deaths and 1,777 more recovered cases, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,579 and the total recoveries to 507,446.

A total of 3,898,480 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 31,310 done during the day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi met with senior ministry officials over his meeting on Saturday in Egypt with Egyptian and Jordanian officials, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Al-Tamimi said his meeting in Egypt covered enhancing joint health cooperation, as well as exchanging medical expertise, medical teams, and treatment protocols used in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.