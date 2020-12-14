SimulTV New Ad Partner Program

2020/12/14 | 16:56 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 90% of Americans 13-to-54 stream video content every day.



How do small business owner gain opportunities to show their ads in this new advertising space?SimulTV has launch the special offer for small businesses to help them meet their brand’s goal for more visibility their products and services on streaming platforms.



This new program is called SimulTV Ad Partner Program.The SimulTV Ad Partner Program is a self-service advertising program for small business owners.



It gives them the opportunity to broadcast their ads on our platform of television networks.



Pay for our beta program and receive sixty days of advertising on our top premium channels.



Your ads will stream next to top movies and tv shows.



View examples of ads that can be created and aired for the flat rate of $500.00 on our Ad Partner website.Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV stated “The SimulTV Ad Partner Program is design for small business owners.



Our goal is to help the local store owner or rising enter truer to get their products and services seen by millions and potentially billions for a nominal cost.”This unique marketing and sales program for small business owners is available until February 1, 2021.



Two packages are available for the flat rate of $350.00 and $500.00.



Four easy steps to join and start showing your business ad on SimulTV and reach customers in your own local community and around the world.Learn more about SimulTV Ad Partner Program go to our website: https://www.simultv.globalABOUT SIMULTV:SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide.



Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, MilitaryHomeLife and over a hundred more channels.SimulTV Set Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world.



A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.###Media Contact:

