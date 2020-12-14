Iraq Daily Roundup: 53 Killed; Anti-ISIS Operation near Mosul

2020/12/14 | 17:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 53 people were killed, and 69 were wounded in recent violence:

Over the course of two days in Ayn al-Jahash, clashes left 42 militants dead.



Iraqi forces were accompanied by Coalition aircraft during this operation in the Mosul area.

In Sulaimaniya, new casualty figures for ongoing protests have been released.



At least 10 people have been killed, and 120 have been wounded.



That increases previous totals by two dead and 66 wounded.



Over 150 government locations were damaged.



The protests were to call attention to unpaid salaries and poor services in Kurdistan.

A bomb in Dibs killed an officer and wounded two other servicemembers.

A bomb at Baghdad International Airport wounded a child.

Turkish airstrikes on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Gara killed five guerrillas.

Also, three civilians were killed in recent Turkish strikes on Mt.



Matin.



The trio had been missing for a week.



Their bodies were discovered days later.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.



View all posts by Margaret Griffis