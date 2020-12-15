2020/12/15 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Jordan has found new reserves of natural gas at its Risha field, close to its border with Iraq.
Hala Zawati, the Jordanian Energy Minister, said: "...
drilling operations at Well 53 in the Risha field have shown promising results, while exploration and drilling operations continue at wells 50, 51 and 52." (Source: […]
Jordan has found new reserves of natural gas at its Risha field, close to its border with Iraq.
Hala Zawati, the Jordanian Energy Minister, said: "...
drilling operations at Well 53 in the Risha field have shown promising results, while exploration and drilling operations continue at wells 50, 51 and 52." (Source: […]
read more Jordan Finds Gas Field near Iraqi Border first appeared on Iraq Business News.