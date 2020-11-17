Iraq Oil Report
https://www.iraqoilreport.com The Source to Iraq, Its People and Its Oil Tue, 15 Dec 2020 02:39:36 +0000 en-US hourly 1
Dinar value falls as Iraq contemplates currency devaluation
https://bit.ly/3oShuOF
Mon, 14 Dec 2020 20:26:54 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43398
MPs say Iraq's 2021 budget is likely to bring a significant drop in the value of the dinar, helping the government's balance sheet but hurting the purchasing power of most Iraqis.
read more Dinar value falls as Iraq contemplates currency devaluation Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Khabbaz wells burn as security in northern oil sector worsens
https://bit.ly/3oF8Lz4
Wed, 09 Dec 2020 14:43:54 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43379
Detonations at two wells early Wednesday are the latest example of inadequate security across northern Iraq.
read more Khabbaz wells burn as security in northern oil sector worsens Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Sarqala field stops trucking as Kurdistan protests expand
https://bit.ly/36Y529W
Wed, 09 Dec 2020 13:18:27 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43371
Field is not under threat.
Decision by Gazprom Neft protects 100-plus daily tanker trucks exporting the crude.
read more Sarqala field stops trucking as Kurdistan protests expand Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
U.S.-led coalition drops Iraqi F-16s from anti-IS missions
https://bit.ly/3gjP25j
Mon, 07 Dec 2020 15:27:46 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43361
The coalition's decision to remove the Iraqi Air Force from air tasking orders highlights ongoing failures to address the dysfunction and corruption that have crippled a multi-billion-dollar fleet of fighter jets.
read more U.S.-led coalition drops Iraqi F-16s from anti-IS missions Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Civil unrest highlights Kurdistan financial woes
https://bit.ly/2VA6SHF
Fri, 04 Dec 2020 01:35:42 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43354
Protests and violence in Sulaimaniya add urgency to KRG efforts to resolve disputes and secure budget transfers from Baghdad.
read more Civil unrest highlights Kurdistan financial woes Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Iraqi oil exports fall as OPEC scrutiny rises
https://bit.ly/2VlLyWa
Tue, 01 Dec 2020 21:34:17 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43345
Countrywide exports of 3.143 million bpd suggest Iraq has reduced output, with OPEC-plus members insisting on full quota compliance as they consider extending cuts.
read more Iraqi oil exports fall as OPEC scrutiny rises Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Election law sparks hope, but reformers remain concerned
https://bit.ly/3q3qyll
Wed, 25 Nov 2020 19:34:20 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43328
New legislation could reduce the influence of political party bosses, but reformers still see major hurdles to free and fair elections.
read more Election law sparks hope, but reformers remain concerned Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
UPDATE: Iraq seeks pre-payment for oil exports
https://bit.ly/2J0YfmN
Mon, 23 Nov 2020 15:09:47 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43284
A new proposal from SOMO asks crude buyers to pay up front for a year's worth of exports to secure a 5-year supply — part of Iraq's response to a cash-flow crisis.
read more UPDATE: Iraq seeks pre-payment for oil exports Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
U.S.
keeps pressure on Iraq with 45-day sanctions waiver
https://bit.ly/36Rzotu
Fri, 20 Nov 2020 17:22:35 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43275
As hostilities with Iran resume, a shortened waiver period gives the outgoing Trump administration one last opportunity to wield economic leverage in Iraq.
read more U.S.
keeps pressure on Iraq with 45-day sanctions waiver Iraq Oil Report.
]]>
Iraq sets new specifications for Basra crude marketing
https://bit.ly/2IKumae
Tue, 17 Nov 2020 20:39:43 +0000
https://www.iraqoilreport.com/?p=43269
SOMO is using the launch of its new Basra Medium crude grade as an occasion to revamp the specifications for its flagship Basra Light and Basra Heavy, too.
read more Iraq sets new specifications for Basra crude marketing Iraq Oil Report.
]]>