Iraq Oil Report

Dinar value falls as Iraq contemplates currency devaluation

Mon, 14 Dec 2020 20:26:54 +0000

MPs say Iraq's 2021 budget is likely to bring a significant drop in the value of the dinar, helping the government's balance sheet but hurting the purchasing power of most Iraqis.

Khabbaz wells burn as security in northern oil sector worsens

Wed, 09 Dec 2020 14:43:54 +0000

Detonations at two wells early Wednesday are the latest example of inadequate security across northern Iraq.

Sarqala field stops trucking as Kurdistan protests expand

Wed, 09 Dec 2020 13:18:27 +0000

Field is not under threat.



Decision by Gazprom Neft protects 100-plus daily tanker trucks exporting the crude.

U.S.-led coalition drops Iraqi F-16s from anti-IS missions

Mon, 07 Dec 2020 15:27:46 +0000

The coalition's decision to remove the Iraqi Air Force from air tasking orders highlights ongoing failures to address the dysfunction and corruption that have crippled a multi-billion-dollar fleet of fighter jets.

Civil unrest highlights Kurdistan financial woes

Fri, 04 Dec 2020 01:35:42 +0000

Protests and violence in Sulaimaniya add urgency to KRG efforts to resolve disputes and secure budget transfers from Baghdad.

Iraqi oil exports fall as OPEC scrutiny rises

Tue, 01 Dec 2020 21:34:17 +0000

Countrywide exports of 3.143 million bpd suggest Iraq has reduced output, with OPEC-plus members insisting on full quota compliance as they consider extending cuts.

Election law sparks hope, but reformers remain concerned

Wed, 25 Nov 2020 19:34:20 +0000

New legislation could reduce the influence of political party bosses, but reformers still see major hurdles to free and fair elections.

UPDATE: Iraq seeks pre-payment for oil exports

Mon, 23 Nov 2020 15:09:47 +0000

A new proposal from SOMO asks crude buyers to pay up front for a year's worth of exports to secure a 5-year supply — part of Iraq's response to a cash-flow crisis.

U.S.



keeps pressure on Iraq with 45-day sanctions waiver

Fri, 20 Nov 2020 17:22:35 +0000

As hostilities with Iran resume, a shortened waiver period gives the outgoing Trump administration one last opportunity to wield economic leverage in Iraq.

read more U.S.



Iraq sets new specifications for Basra crude marketing

Tue, 17 Nov 2020 20:39:43 +0000

SOMO is using the launch of its new Basra Medium crude grade as an occasion to revamp the specifications for its flagship Basra Light and Basra Heavy, too.

