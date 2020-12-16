Iraq: DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 30 November – 13 December 2020

2020/12/16 | 06:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 7 and 13 December 2020, a total of 117 households (596 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the camp closures that are that had taken place.



A total of 5,238 households (26,926 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since the camp closures began in mid-October.



4 These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din.



Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,498 households (29%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 3,740 households (71%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

Most of those who have been recorded as secondarily displaced (1,498 households) departed from Mosul district in Ninewa governorate (488 households), Kirkuk district in Kirkuk governorate (404 households) and Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate (102 households).



Regarding their area of origin, the largest share of these secondarily displaced households originated from Al Hawiga district in Kirkuk governorate (346 households), with the plurality coming from Al-Qayara subdistrict (147 households).



Most of these households were residing in Hamam Al Alil camp before its closure on 15 November, and the majority have since been recorded as arriving to Markaz Mosul subdistrict in Ninewa governorate.



Other main areas of origin from which these secondarily displaced IDPs originate are Markaz Al-Hawiga (114 households) and Al-Abassy (113) subdistricts, both in Al-Hawiga district, Kirkuk governorate.