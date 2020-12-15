Walter Vann's Digital Marketing Passion turns into Home Seller's Profit

2020/12/16 | 12:10 - Source: Iraq News

Long Beach Digital Realtor becomes highly successful in the Long Beach Real Estate Market

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach Digital Realtor Walter Vann has turned his passion for digital marketing into a successful real estate business that has benefited many local families and sellers.



The Long Beach Digital Realtor has cleverly developed a business plan proven to be effective and popular, repeatedly beating out his competition.



He has created a desirable additional digital service that catches home buyers’ and sellers’ eyes.Inspired by the quote, "If you do what you love, people will love what you do" by Krista Mashore.



Walter has partnered with other realtors that share the same views and beliefs of leveraging social media and digital marketing to maximize sellers' profits on the sale of their homes.He has become an expert in the Long Beach real estate market and has vowed to offer the best deals he can for both his buyers and sellers.



He stated, “To me, I see real estate as a passion of mine, and I know that I can do good by serving people out there.”His service has lived up to and exceeded customers’ expectations, resulting in delighted customers who praise his work on social media and various other platforms.The entrepreneur begins the process by having a free consultation with his customers to determine their desired goals.



Once the quick consultation is over, Walter and his partners strategically create a marketing plan to attract the most buyers to answer all relevant questions and guide customers through the listing process.



Lastly, he and his partners work together, and through their brilliant marketing strategy, they track down the right buyers, giving both parties involved a hassle-free process.Even though his company is up against competition such as Remax, Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Century 21, his group stands out above the rest when it comes to digital marketing.



He stated, “When the clients can trust you, and you understand what they want, that’s when you have the true opportunity for success.”The group is called Digital Movement Realtors/ eXp Realty, and it is an American company with offices located in Long Beach, California.



One of the company’s unique services is offering a free of charge Accurate Home Value Report to new clients with a Long Beach home, and it’s surrounding area, offering an up to date nearby "sold" data and recommendation on the trend of home values in the neighborhood.Walter doesn’t just see his business as a profit for himself, but he also sees it as a shared profit for his clients too.



He stated that “Our clients are also sellers who want to get the best deal that can benefit them in every way.



We offer that because we know everything about Long Beach and the true worth that each house has.”The humble businessman has a strong love for his community, which motivated him to turn his marketing skills into a profitable business for everyone in Long Beach.



At first, the successful realtor's love and fascination for digital marketing and attracting attention were just passions, which soon turned into a healthy obsession.He stated, “Digital marketing is something that I love, and I believe that my knowledge has played a beneficial role in the property market.



Many clients are taken advantage of, but with my expertise in both fields, I have been able to create something profitable for everyone involved.”Clients can now go on the website, check out property listings, and get a free professional consultation with Walter and his partners.



Digital Movement Realtor/ eXp Realty also has a Youtube channel that both new and existing clients can check out.Walter Vann is a licensed Agent/Owner in California and is a leading authority on Long Beach, Ca area real estate.



He and his partners have learned from several coaches and mentors ranked as some of the top digital marketers in the industry.



This knowledge and expertise have helped Walter and his partners maximize exposures for any property they are assisting homeowners in selling.

