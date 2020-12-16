TRAVEL IN THE AGE OF COVID

2020/12/17 | 01:38 - Source: Iraq News

How will we begin to travel again as the Corona virus is subsiding?

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What will travel look like as we move out of the pandemic? How can we be as safe as possible when we travel? What steps do we need to take to be on airplanes, cruise ships, trains and other ground transportation? What about safety in our accommodations? Join the webinar on December 15, 2020 at 11am HST, 1PM PST, when Nate will offer advice, tips and ideas for safely re-starting travel as the world opens up.Nate Vallier, President of Alaska & Yukon Tours, has worked extensively in the airline business for over 25 years, and also owns a travel agency that services airlines and as an inbound tour operator for Alaska.



Nate’s career requires constant travel, including multiple international and cross-country trips during our current COVID crisis.



His travels have landed him on almost every major continent and has included 4 around-the-world trips.



His commutes to Hawai‘i have entailed almost monthly gigs, providing part time sales and marketing services for an inter-island carrier in Hawaii.



His knowledge of travel as both a provider AND user, provides amazing insight that many companies have come to value and trust.



Nate has been featured in numerous travel blogs and newspapers, including USA Today, the Ft.



Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, and Chicago Tribune.About Amazing Care NetworkAmazing Care Network is a membership organization that provides the support needed as we go through life.



When one plans well and interacts with others who may be dealing with the same issues, the path is much smoother.Cora Tellez, CEO and Founder launched Amazing Care Network, Inc.



in January 2015, to focus on helping men and women redefine aging.



Services offered include savings accounts geared to setting funds aside to pay for services not covered by long term care insurance or Medicare, expanding one’s network of friends and educating them on the opportunities and challenges awaiting us as we age, and a network of resources to help us, including recently retired physicians who serve as physician friends-of-the-family to help clients navigate the medical delivery system and UC San Diego’s School of Clinical Pharmacy.

