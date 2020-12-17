GE Synchronizes Gas Turbines at Zubair Power Plant

2020/12/17 | 15:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.GE Gas Power has said it has "marked a major milestone" by synchronizing two GT13E2 gas turbines to the national grid at the Zubair Permanent Power Generation Plant.The facility is owned by the Basra Oil Company (BOC) and located at the Zubair oil field, about 20 kilometers from the city of […]

