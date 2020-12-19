Iraqis Panic as Leaked doc signals Dinar Devaluation

2020/12/19 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A leaked draft of Iraq s state budget sent Iraqis into a panic on Thursday as it confirmed the government's intentions to devalue the national currency the Iraqi dinar [IQD], and cut salaries to cope with the impacts of a severe economic crisis.Click here to read the full story from The Independent.(Source: The […]

