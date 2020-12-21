Iraq Dinar Devalued by approx 20%

2020/12/21 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly devalued its currency by about 20 percent against the dollar.According to Bloomberg and The Arab Weekly, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per US dollar.The previous official rate was 1,182 dinar to the dollar.Reuters adds that the decision […]

