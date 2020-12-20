2020/12/21 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News

Incoming Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan Signaled Support For TEXIT Vote in 2016

Video footage has surfaced of incoming Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan indicating his support for a vote on TEXIT.



— Daniel Miller, President of the TNM

NEDERLAND, TEXAS, US, December 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Nationalist Movement has released newly discovered video footage of incoming Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan indicating his support for a vote on TEXIT.



In a recent story by KFDM News in Beaumont on the rise in support for TEXIT, a staffer for soon-to-be Speaker of the House, Representative Dade Phelan, was quoted as saying that Phelan doesn’t support TEXIT.



However, in 2016, it appears that Phelan publicly expressed his sentiment that the people should at least have a vote on the issue.

Taken at a meeting of the Southeast Texas Tea Party in 2016, Phelan was asked about the Texas Nationalist Movement’s efforts to get a TEXIT plank on the Republican Party of Texas platform at the convention just weeks earlier.

While Phelan indicated in the video that he would not vote for TEXIT, he did say that he would be on board for a vote on the issue if his constituents told him they wanted it.

The video adds steam to the recent announcement by Texas State Representative Kyle Biedermann's announcement that he would file a bill in the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature that would give Texans a vote on leaving the union.

President of the Texas Nationalist Movement, Daniel Miller, commented on the contents of the video.



"In his new role of Speaker, Phelan will have an outsized role in determining if the Texas Independence Referendum Act makes it across the finish line and whether the people of Texas will get an independence vote.



Whether or not Phelan ultimately supports TEXIT, he must make good on his word that the people of Texas should ultimately decide the issue in a vote."

Exclusively dedicated to the political, cultural, and economic independence of Texas, the Texas Nationalist Movement is one of the largest political organizations in Texas and one of the largest pro-independence organizations in the world.



The Texas Nationalist Movement has worked for 15 years to bring a BREXIT-style vote to Texas and see Texas as a free, independent, and self-governing nation.



More information about the Texas Nationalist Movement can be found at TNM.ME.

State Representative Dade Phelan on TEXIT

