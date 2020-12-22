Iraqis Protest against Dinar Devaluation

2020/12/22 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Rudaw reports that hundreds of people protested in Baghdad's Tahrir Square demanding that the government reverse its decision to devalue of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar.According to The Arab Weekly, the devaluation sparked panic across the country, as people rushed to buy dollars or stock up in supermarkets before […]

