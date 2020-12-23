The Grey Project Talk About The Importance Of Young People Voting

2020/12/23 | 19:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC founders of the GReY Project, a Statewide initiative to convene, inform, prepare, and mobilize young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 launches a Get Out the Vote Campaign for 2020 to 2021.In 2016 the world was shocked when Donald Trump won the election to become President of the United States.On January 20th, 2017, Donald Trump took office, still leaving millions of Americans confused and celebrities threatening to leave the country.Only half of young people voted in the 2016 election, with more than 55% voting for Hilary Clinton to become the first female President of the United States.Experts have said, that if more young people voted and those that did vote were better educated, then Hilary Clinton could now be President.It is no secret that since 2016, the people of the USA have been divided.President Elect Joe Biden has promised to bring all Americans together.But would America be so divided if more young people voted, and will more people voted in the next election? The Grey Project are hoping the answer is yes.The Grey Project which is running an important event on January 3, 2021 would like to see more young people in key political positions and would also like to see young people better informed.With their support, more young people will vote in the next election and they will be better informed.That means they will hopefully get the President that they want and who will guide the country.Can you explain what is the Grey Project? The Grey Project Is an initiative to inform, prepare, and mobilize young Georgians.Who started the Grey Project? Christopher Prather, 25 and Daniel Rosebud, 29, two young black males with lived experience as disconnected youth from Atlanta, Georgia, launched Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC.The organization leads an ongoing initiative called The Georgia Reconnecting Youth Project.The project aims to mobilize young Georgians and activate their interest in civic engagement.You help people between ages 18 and 29, why have you chosen this age bracket? Opportunity Youth is a term used to describe a discounted young adult.These diverse individuals between the age of 16 and 24 who are disconnect from work or educational opportunities are at a crucial transition or turning point in their lives and mean a lot to their family structure, so by ensuring 16- to 24-year-old young adults are represented and are able to advocate for themselves, we must push the tools of voting.When you think about voting as a tool and who is eligible to vote, Georgia had 23,000 young adults turning 18 between November 4th, 2020 and January 5th,2021.In the recent election that flip Georgia blue it was noted the 18- to 29-year-old were the driving factor.September 22, 2020, The GReY Project presented State Address: Young Georgians, it was featured in TIME magazine and sponsored by Opportunity Youth United.It became apparent that we needed to engage our peers the same way we’d done in November for the presidential election.What type of help do you provide, and why is it important? The primary organization specializes in board development and community level collaboratives.We support organizational development.You have launched a new campaign called #VOICEYOURVOTE : YOUNG GEORGIANS, how important is it for young people to vote? The importance of voting is high when you’re looking to make change and have representatives that will work for your best interest.We have the chance to decide Senate majority with the race on front of us.We must show up we must use our voice.If we allow this moment to pass, people will never understand the power of the youth vote.Why do you think young people are put off from voting? Voting can be one of the hardest choices for a young person to make.They have limited information at their fingertips, they understand less about the various layers to any one system.They have lost more trust than ever after the recent administration woes.America has one of the most complicated voting systems in the world, this puts a lot of young people off from voting, would you like to see it changed? I can’t say that I hope the system of voting changes.I will work to see a more transparent system in general and elect better administratorsIf more people voted four years ago, do you believe Donald Trump would have been elected as President of the United States? I believe if more people would have voted we would have had a better understanding of what America wanted.I am not all to sure that Trump is what the America truly wanted; This is evident from recent election results.You have an important event taking place on January 3 2021, can you tell me more about that? Yes, #VoiceYourVote: Young Georgians is a title for our upcoming panel discussion as well as our overall Get Out the Vote Campaign.We are pushing for candidate involvement.We will bring together 10 socially distance youth in a private studio and live stream the discussion to the public.We will have special virtual guests and entertainment to close.We will stream from Fruition Hat Co Studio in Southwest ATLANTAFor those people who have missed the live stream, how can they watch it again? Please visit The GReY Project YouTube Channel for uploads of the discussion.About Georgia Reconnecting Youth CoalitionFounded in 2020, as the voices of young adults are being called upon to lead during a time of civil unrest and great transition.Georgia Reconnecting Youth Coalition INC is administered entirely by volunteers and led by its Executive Director and Co-Founder Daniel Rosebud, a Young Adult Advocate and Entrepreneur.With first-hand experiences of disconnection Rosebud is passionate about delivering community solutions and working with partners that Empower, Inspire, and Support communities around the country.Daniel RosebudTHE GReY PROJECTFor more information, please visit https://app.gopassage.com/events/voice-your-vote

