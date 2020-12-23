nexMart expands business software support in U.S. with transfer of eBusiness project leader Marc Hensch to Chicago, IL

2020/12/24 | 02:04 - Source: Iraq News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The German business software company nexmart was founded in 2002 with the goal of enabling electronic communications between manufacturers and retailers in the business-to-business sector via a common online platform.



The result is nexmart’s online Market – a steadily growing industry network that today brings together over 300 manufacturers and over 10,000 retailers and is jointly managed and further developed by the industry and trade.



nexmart offers its commercial customers a complete eBusiness portfolio that digitally maps all business processes.



The aim of the nexmart solutions are to automate, optimize and speed up processes – all while considering and integrating the existing systems of the manufacturers and retailers.To offer the eBusiness services to a broader range of manufacturers in the U.S., nexmart set up a subsidiary in Chicago, Illinois.



Continuing to improve its U.S.



services and eBusiness product offerings, nexmart is now transferring the project manager Marc Hensch from headquarters in Germany to the U.S.Mr.



Hensch joined nexmart as Project Manager eBusiness in April 2018 after he had already accumulated several years of professional experience in that area.



He holds a B.A.



Degree in Media Management and Advertising Psychology.



Once his transfer is complete, he will be based in Chicago.Mr.



Hensch is already the nexmart key account manager and project manager for the renowned U.S.



manufacturer Snap-on.



Snap-on is an American designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-end tools and equipment for professional use in the transportation industry including the automotive, heavy duty, equipment, marine, aviation, and railroad industries.



Currently, from the nexmart headquarters in Germany, Mr.



Hensch serves as the input and output channel for all communication and coordinates international projects with Snap-on, such as implementing documents to EDI solution.



His years of international EDI expertise will help to implement the requirements of connecting trading partners promptly.“I look forward to my upcoming transfer.



While I have enjoyed supporting the worldwide needs of U.S.



company from our headquarters in Germany, being in the country will greatly enhance communications and nexmart’s ability to strengthen U.S.



manufacturer operations with improved eBusiness solutions,” explains Mr.



Hensch.About nexmartnexMart GmbH & Co.



KG is a business software company that provides whole-lifecycle eBusiness solutions.



The company’s eBusiness systems coordinate the electronic communication of suppliers and dealers from various industries.



Nexmart develops future-oriented eBusiness services and concepts that helps manufacturers stay competitive.About Snap-onSnap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks.



Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.



Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Lauren Anderson, eBusiness Manager
nexMart, Inc.

Lauren Anderson, eBusiness Manager, nexMart, Inc.

December 23, 2020

