Syndem Joins PowerAmerica to Accelerate Manufacturing of Wide-bandgap Devices-Enabled Grid-Forming Inverters in the U.S.

2020/12/24 | 22:56 - Source: Iraq News

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNDEM, a global pioneer in renewable energy and smart grid, announces that it has recently joined PowerAmerica to strengthen its manufacturing in the U.S.



and the adoption of wide-bandgap (WBG) devices across its product portfolio.PowerAmerica is a $140M U.S.



Department of Energy Manufacturing USA Institute for WBG power electronics.



It was established in December 2014 through Manufacturing USA—a network of public-private partnerships committed to increasing U.S.



manufacturing competitiveness.



Led by North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, PowerAmerica is a consortium of 50 companies, universities, and federal labs, which aims to accelerate the adoption of WBG semiconductor power electronics.“We are very proud of becoming a member of PowerAmerica,” says Dr.



Qing-Chang Zhong, founder and CEO of Syndem, “this offers a great opportunity for Syndem to tap into the vast amount of expertise and resources available in the WBG ecosystem, accelerating our pace for manufacturing in the U.S.



and the adoption of WBG devices across our product portfolio.”“It is great to have Syndem as a member,” says Dr.



Victor Veliadis, Executive Director and CTO of PowerAmerica, “PowerAmerica can give Syndem substantial and very focused exposure and networking in addition to access to shared member-initiated project IP that advances WBG technology and benefits all members.”About SyndemSyndem is leading the global development of next-generation smart grids based on the synchronization-and-democratization mechanism to harmonize the integration of renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar), electric vehicles, storage, flexible loads etc.



This will enable autonomous operation of power systems without relying on communication networks, improving grid stability, reliability, security, and sustainability, and advance global energy freedom for billions of people with access to low-cost clean electricity.



Learn more at www.syndem.com.

Dr.



Qing-Chang ZhongSyndem LLC+1 630-540-8226email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

December 24, 2020, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release