Reverend Elvis shares Blue Christmas concert tradition with Seniors worldwide

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- With help from his friends of Christian, Jewish, Muslim, First Nations, and secular backgrounds

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reverend Elvis Bruce Sheasby began his Blue Christmas tradition with the seed of an idea 27 years ago in the small town of Vauxhall, Alberta.



He reached out to those going through hard times over the holidays, in a Christmas service including sacred and secular music.



Respecting people of differing faiths and traditions, his concerts have grown to include local and international performing artists from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, First Nations, and secular traditions.



Donning his leather jacket and singing, we’ll have a blue Christmas without you, the Rev Elvis acknowledges the difficulties faced over the holidays, yet with the universal theme of hope that the light shines in the darkness.With his own mother overcoming COVID-19 in a senior’s residence, the Reverend Elvis dedicates Blue Christmas 2020 to support Your Grace Land Ministries online services to seniors in residences worldwide, facing hardships and isolation.



Your Grace Land Ministries includes concerts such as Blue Christmas 2020 along with weekly half hour inspirational services, meditations and more, and can be shared on a screen, from a laptop, iPad, smart phone, or any device with an internet connection.



One spiritual care practitioner in a Seniors’ facility recently offered these thoughts:“Your Grace Land Ministries offers a variety of materials that appeals to the spiritual needs of residents, not only those that value a faith in God but others who have hope in the Creator or the Divine or are looking for a positive message of hope.



Your Grace Land Ministries’ materials offer support and hope.



The music is appealing, music always speaks to the soul of individuals.



The Elvis connection is one the residents can relate to and enjoy…”Over recent years the Rev Elvis & Friends Blue Christmas has raised over $250,000 for charities supporting worthwhile causes, while sharing hope and good cheer.



This year the online concert supports Your Grace Land Ministries to Seniors’ Residences, AARC (Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre) through the Calgary Herald Christmas Fund, along with Rochelle’s Army and the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, lifting up Blue Christmas dancer Rochelle Gartner from Artists Elite Dancers who is battling stage 4 brain cancer.Rev Elvis & Friends Blue Christmas is available worldwide to seniors’ residences for free through www.yourgracelandministries.com and is available to general public for a donation of just $5 or more through https://www.bluechristmas.org/bluechristmas2020/For further information:Rev.



Elvis Bruce Sheasby,Calgary, Alberta, Canada403-968-6178Email: revsings@telus.netRelated Linkswww.bluechristmas.org/bluechristmas2020/www.yourgracelandministries.comwww.yourgraceland.com/2019/media/media-stories/www.yourgraceland.com/2019/media/photos/www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-reverend-elvis-sings-can-t-help-falling-in-love-with-you-to-seniors-in-isolation-854710482.html

Reverend Elvis dedicates Can't Help Falling in Love with you to seniors in isolation

