Over 4,000 Writers From Over 100 Countries Have Turned to the Writers of the Future Workshop to Become a Professional

Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop with 107 countries participating

A means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”

— L.



Ron Hubbard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 has been nothing short of chaotic, but thousands have turned their time stuck at home due to the pandemic into honing their creative writing skills with L.



Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop.



The course was provided free online just a few weeks after the stay-at-home orders were announced earlier this year.The online writing workshop, which is hosted at www.writersofthefuture.com, was made available to anyone that wanted to take it and, to date, has garnered 4,701 participants from 107 countries.“It is great to see many people using this time to do something creative.



Fortunately, we finished filming before the stay-at-home orders were issued, so we could complete the course and get it live,” said Emily Goodwin, who produced the online workshop.



“At the outset of the Contest in 1983, L.



Ron Hubbard was clear that the Writers of the Future Contest had a role in paying-it-forward to the aspiring author.



This free online workshop with three bestselling authors who are also Contest judges does just that.”The writing workshop is comprised of 13 videos by Orson Scott Card ("Ender's Game"), David Farland ("Runelords"), and Tim Powers ("On Stranger Tides") along with essays by L.



Ron Hubbard are coupled with practical assignments to take a writer from research and concepts to a completed short story.



Complete transcripts are included that enable anyone wanting to translate into their own language and so receive the benefits of this free course.With a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, the course is designed for the participant to go at their own pace.



It has been well received from aspiring writers around the world.Participants from around the world have written in with their testimonials on what this course has done for them:“This course was the most informative and practical writing course I’ve run across.



Questions I’ve had for years were answered here.



It’s a true peek behind the curtain for aspiring writers.



Highly recommend.” — C.B., United States“Helped to enhance my skills exponentially in the craft of writing.” — P.R., Canada“It helped me come up with a story in just a couple of hours.” — P.B., United Kingdom“It's a great set of tools to start any writer on their path of writing.” — J.M., New Zealand“There are gold nuggets of wisdom from people actually working in the industry.” — J.D., South Africa“I rate this workshop 5 out of 5.” — S.M., Sierra Leone“Writers of the Future Online Workshop, thanks for making me a better writer.” —M.H., Nigeria“The Writers of the Future free online workshop provides expert instruction in the art, craft, and business of writing from some of the best writers in the field today, along with timeless essays from L.



Ron Hubbard himself.



The workshop balances written and video instruction with practical assignments designed to bring your writing to the next level.



I found the lessons extremely helpful and will, without doubt, help any aspiring writer reach their full potential.” — D.N.M., United StatesAnyone can sign up for the writing workshop at Free Online Workshop.The Writers of the Future Writing Contest was initiated by L.



Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.Throughout the Contests’ 36-year history, 786 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful.



The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories.



They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 T.V.



For more information on the Contests, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

