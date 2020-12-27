The Online Gallery Russian Icon Collection Buys Antique Orthodox Icons

2020/12/27 | 13:52 - Source: Iraq News

Russian Icon Collection, an online gallery dedicated to religious icon art, buys antique Orthodox icons from dealers, art collectors, and the general public.

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian Icon Collection, an online gallery dedicated to religious icon art, buys antique Orthodox icons from dealers, art collectors, and the general public.



The gallery is ready to buy religious icons of any kind, provided that they are in good condition, with preference given to Russian icons painted in the notable iconographic centers of the Russian Empire and early pieces of religious icon art.



Russian Icon Collection also offers professional services of icon appraisal, advisory, collection management, and restoration, performed by the leading experts in their fields.

Russian Icon Collection is an online gallery focused on the collection and preservation of antique Orthodox icons and Russian icons in particular.



The gallery displays an outstanding collection of iconographic masterpieces, including a unique selection of works created by Mstyora, Kholuy, and Palekh masters in the 18th and 19th centuries.



The gallery’s highlights include rare hagiographical icons, early Menaion icons, and a whole series of “The Resurrection – The Harrowing of Hades” icons with detailed compositions and complex iconographic schemes.



Russian Icon Collection also features valuable icons of the Mother of God, including the Feodorovskaya icon of the Mother of God, the Tikhvin Mother of God, and the Unexpected Joy.



The full collection is described in the Russian Icon Book, a book created by Russian Icon Collection in collaboration with the Moscow Museum of the Russian Icon.

In addition to displaying antique Orthodox icons and supporting the popularization of traditional iconographic art, Russian Icon Collection serves as a link between the buyers and sellers of museum-quality icons.



The gallery is interested in buying high-quality icons of any kind, from icons of Christ and the Theotokos to icons of saints, angels, and feasts.



Russian Icon Collection also buys iconostasis icons and other rare monuments of religious icon art.



The preference is given to antique Russian icons of the 16th – 19th century in good and excellent condition.

Each icon is carefully examined by the leading experts to determine its real value and market price.



Russian Icon Collection collaborates with Sergey Khodorkovskiy, Anna Ivannikova, and other notable specialists in the field of antique Orthodox icons, who take into account many different factors to come up with a fair price for each particular piece.



These include icon age, current condition, restoration works, iconographic school, and more.

Russian Icon Collection has long proven to be the best place to sell antique Orthodox icons and get professional services from the leading experts in the field.



The gallery is known for the individual approach to every client and respect to every religious icon this team is dealing with.



For more information about Russian Icon Collection, please visit the gallery’s official website or join it on social media platforms.

Ilya KushnirskiyRussian Icon+1 917-658-5075info@russianicon.comVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

December 27, 2020, 01:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release