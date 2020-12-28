2020/12/28 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New partnership with Germany to create sustainable employment opportunities for Iraqis Germany has reaffirmed its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by investing EUR 30 million (US$35.89 million) to enhance economic empowerment and create employment opportunities for vulnerable communities in Iraq.The contribution was made available by the German Federal Ministry for Economic […]

read more Germany helps create Sustainable Employment for Iraqis first appeared on Iraq Business News.