Rehabilitation of Secondary School in Sinjar

2020/12/28 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the rehabilitation of a secondary school in Dokory/Rawabi, Sinjar.The contract is valued at $49,682.(Source: UNGM)

