French Firm approved to Rehabilitate Mosul Airport

2020/12/28 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) to negotiate and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the rehabilitation of Mosul International Airport with a representative of the French company Aeroports de Paris Ingenierie (ADPI).(Source: Govt of Iraq) (Picture credit: Kayhan Ertugrul)

