Iraq reports 818 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since June

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Dec.27 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 818 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total nationwide infections to 591,597.

It is the lowest daily increase in Iraq since June, as the ministry recorded between 1,000 and 5,000 single-day cases during the period.

The new cases included 194 in the capital Baghdad, 171 in Kirkuk, 116 in Nineveh, and 65 in Diyala, said a ministry statement.

The ministry also reported 13 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,780, and 1,541 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 531,803.

A total of 4,403,180 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 34,058 done during the day, according to the statement.

The Iraqi authorities have imposed new restrictions to protect the people from a new strain of coronavirus that was recently found in many countries and is characterized by faster transmission.

The authorities have decided to ban travel to Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan, and any other country the Ministry of Health would recommend.

The authorities also banned the entry of travellers from these countries, except for Iraqi citizens who must be quarantined for 14 days until a PCR test proves they are not infected with COVID-19.

Moreover, the authorities decided to suspend the ground border crossings, except for emergencies and trade exchange, and to close malls, restaurants, and other public facilities from 7 p.m.



to 6 a.m.



for two weeks starting Dec.



24.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.