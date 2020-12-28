2020/12/28 | 22:28 - Source: Iraq News

Secured voting done right

VOTRITE RELEASES STATE-OF-THE-ART ONLINE MOBILE VOTING APP

Secured voting done right”

— James Kapsis

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Votrite, a U.S.



based leader in the electronic voting field, announced their new secure online voting application.The Votrite mobile app is now available in the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and via download for PC through their website - votritemobil.com.



All mobile devices and major internet browsers are supported.



VotRite’s mobile based app is designed for use by all organizations - both public and private - that require secure, reliable, and affordable election technology.VotRite’s mobile voting platform utilizes secure, triple-encrypted, cloud-based servers allowing elections to be brought right to the voters – wherever they are.



No complicated logins or passwords are required.



Voters are provided with a unique PIN by the election administrator allowing them access to the election.



Authorized voters then cast their vote(s) using the highly customizable ballot.



All ballot setup, including multiple language support, is performed by Votrite to the client’s exact specifications.



No setup is required by the client.



PIN numbers expire after a one-time use and certified end-of-day results are available within seconds after the close of the election by the client.“Votrite is the leader in secure and reliable mobile voting technology.



Our U.S.



based company along with our in-house development team assure our clients a smooth, seamless, and most importantly – a secure – voting experience” said Jim Kapsis, President of Voterite, Inc.



d/b/a/ VotriteProspective clients can request a sample PIN and try the new mobile system by emailing info@votrite.com and downloading the app from the Apple or Google app stores or by visiting www.votritemobil.com.



Or visit www.votrite.com####About Votrite:Votrite is the leader in election and electronic voting technology - offering organizations, universities, unions, homeowner/condo associations, corporations, and municipalities convenient and secure voting options.



Votrite leverages more than 30 years of domestic based engineering experience to assure clients secure, accurate, and trouble-free elections.Contact:Jim Kapsis, President - Voterite, Inc.jkapsis@votrite.com

james KapsisVoterite, Inc.



d/b/a/Votrite+1 516-509-2609email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

December 28, 2020, 18:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release