More Than Enough

GHIC Music, Bristol, UK

The COVID-19 lockdown was a time of uncertainty for me.



I was also stuck with marriage preparations and it just felt like everything was happening at the same time or not happening at all.”

— Adeayo Sangowawa

BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Than EnoughGod’s House International Centre (GHIC) is a multicultural community church based in the centre of Bristol, UK, registered charity and parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.



With over 22 nationalities, the church aims to bring Gods glory through music.Having released four singles last year, GHIC Music has now released a new single.



‘More Than Enough’.



One of the main writers, Adeayo Sangowawa shares the story behind the song:So far this year I’ve been learning about who God is as the ‘I AM’.During the COVID-19 lockdown, I was home, on furlough.



It was a time of uncertainty for me.



I was also in stuck with marriage preparations and it just felt like everything was happening at the same time or not happening at all.One day, I was listening to a sermon by Pastor EA Adeboye of RCCG and he was talking about Jehovah El Shaddai – God Almighty - more than enough - all sufficient – able to meet us at the point of our need.



Nothing is too hard for Him to do.



In that moment I was reassured that God was able to meet my needs materially and emotionally, whatever it was and even surpass my expectation.



I was leaning on the following scriptures - Ephesians 3:20; Philippians 4:19; 2 Corinthians 9:8.The message also tied in with the GHIC theme for the year which is ‘Abundant Harvest’ so I decided to write the song around this with soome final touches and help from our producer Goziam (Instagram: goz_i_am) and GHIC Music team.



I wanted it be an exciting praise song because it’s really about praising God for who He is and also thanking him for what He can do regardless of the season we’re in.God turned a lot of things around for me and every time I feel overwhelmed, I just remember ‘He’s all sufficient and more than enough…’.



I choose instead to praise!! So, when you listen to the song, I want you to be encouraged.



Let this praise song be on your lips and God is more than enough to meet you too at the point of your need and there is nothing that is too hard, or too simple/little, for him to do.The song can be found on all digital platforms.



We look forward to hearing more from the team.Youtube:

the group on instagram: @ghic_music

Ayolabi Temitope EzobiGods House International Centreemail us here

