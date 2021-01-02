Three Iraqi Forces Killed in Blast in Kirkuk

2021/01/02 | 23:36 - Source: Iraq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Three Iraqi servicemen have been killed by an explosive device in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, a source in the country's security service told Sputnik."An explosive device has detonated in the way of Hummer vehicle of the 45th brigade of the 11th division […] in the south of Kirkuk province.One officer and two soldiers have been killed in the explosion, with another one injured," the source said.The Iraqi government declared victory over the Daesh terrorist group at the end of 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of terrorists remain in certain areas of the country.On November 26, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik that the Daesh terrorist group had scaled up its activities in Iraq, and the country needed the cooperation of intelligence and defense agencies to defeat the terrorists.

