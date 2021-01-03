Thierry Rayer meet Olivier Giscard d’Estaing about his relationships with the Chiefs of states African, China and USA

2021/01/03 | 23:58 - Source: Iraq News

Thierry Rayer président du Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer et Olivier Giscard d'Estaing

Olivier Giscard d'Estaing et Thierry Rayer

Un ambassadeur extraordinaire Olivier Giscard d'Estaing

Thierry Rayer, has met Olivier Giscard d’Estaing to discuss about his relationships with the Chiefs of states African, China and United-States.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thierry Rayer, President of the "Cercle d’Études Scientifiques Rayer" has met Olivier Giscard d’Estaing to discuss about his curriculum and his relationships with the Chiefs of states, especially African ones but also of China and United-States.



from Paris, Political Sciences diplomas of Oxford and Harvard Business School, Prized in Roman Law, OLIVIER GISCARD D'ESTAING (Valery Giscard d'Estaing’s brother) had three exceptional careers in management industry, teaching and politics.

Honorary President of the INSEAD Foundation, after having been dean-founder, teacher, General Director and Vice-President of the INSEAD Board of Administrators, he is a man of consequence in the education sphere.



In the continuity of his professional curriculum, he is also acknowledged in economy and business as being Administrator of Generali, IBM, Johnson, Société Internationale de Technologie (President), CEDEP, and Adviser near to Philips’ and Saint Gobain’s Presidents.

Together with Frit Philips and Ryuzaburo Kaku, Canon’s President, OLIVIER GISCARD D'ESTAING launched out « la Table Ronde de Caux » during the meetings for initiatives and Change in Caux (Normandy), in the purpose of developing Companies social responsibilities practices ( RSE= CSR ).



Good practices international code resultant from the drawing up of the Caux Round Table principles, « to live and work together for the common wealth », is the reference book henceforth for ethic evaluation inside international Companies.

CRT principles for Companies are published in 1994, integrating Occidental (human dignity) and Japanese (kyosei: « to live and work together for the common wealth ») concepts.



This good practices international code is exposed at the UNO Social Summit in Copenhagen in 1994 and is since a reference book translated in twelve languages; it has been the basis for ethic internal evaluations by international Companies like Nissan.

As a politician, he has also been Representative of the “Alpes-Maritimes” at the French National Chamber from 1968 to 1973, member of the North Atlantic Parliament, member of the Economic and Social Counsel and Mayor of Estaing.

Engaged in the friendly Societies sphere, he also is President of the European League for Economic Cooperation, of the Young Economic Chamber, of the Business Council for the UN (BUSCO), Vice-President of the European Movement and President of the Committee for a World Parliament (COPAM).

Member of the Counsel for world future created by Jacob von Uexküll and established in 2004, OLIVIER GISCARD D'ESTAING partakes in the elaboration of propositions for efficient political solutions promoting a change at a planetary scale in order to answer to the challenge of our common future.

He is Honorary President of the NGO “Promoting Cultural relationship between France, China and Arab countries”.



He is an Officer in the “Légion d'honneur” Order and a Commander in Leopold’s Order.

Thierry RayerUniversae+33 6 51 60 18 07Thierry.rayer@cesrayer.com

Rencontre entre Thierry Rayer et Olivier Giscard d'Estaing

