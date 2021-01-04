2021/01/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran's Minister of Energy has said that a euro account is to be opened in Baghdad so that Iraq can pay its debts to Iran for electricity and natural gas purchases.IRNA reports that Reza Ardakanian added that the same account can be used for Iraq's debts to Iranian private sector companies.[…]

read more Iraq to use Euro Account to pay Iran Debts first appeared on Iraq Business News.