Rasool: Two terrorists were arrested in Salah al-Din and Anbar
2021/01/04 | 17:26 - Source: INA
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Spokesman for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced on Monday, the arrest of two terrorists from Daesh in Salah al-Din and Anbar.

