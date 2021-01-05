2021/01/05 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has reportedly said that Jordan is negotiating with Iraq to resume purchases of crude oil.Shafaq News Agency quotes the company's Director, Alaa al-Yasiri, as saying that Iraq exported no crude oil to Jordan in December due to the expiration of the old contract.More here.[…]

