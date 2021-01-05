2021/01/05 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) has reportedly said that Jordan is negotiating with Iraq to resume purchases of crude oil.
Shafaq News Agency quotes the company's Director, Alaa al-Yasiri, as saying that Iraq exported no crude oil to Jordan in December due to the expiration of the old contract.
[…]
[…]
